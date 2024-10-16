Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor on his Huddersfield Giants exit and if there was any fallout behind the scenes of Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS confirmed the signing of Jake Connor from Huddersfield Giants earlier this week on a two-year deal.

The Giants endured a difficult 2024 Super League season, finishing in ninth place following a dismal year in which former head coach Ian Watson was sacked in July.

Luke Robinson took over as interim coach before being given the reins on a full-time basis for 2025 and beyond.

However, for Connor, who was signed by Watson ahead of the 2023 Super League season, it had been a disappointing return to the John Smith’s Stadium, six years after he left for Hull FC.

“It didn’t work out the way I would have liked,” Connor admitted to BBC West Yorkshire Sport.

“I came into the first year after two major operations, playing catch up and then I felt like I had a good pre-season for this year.

“I started off pretty well but then the team’s performances weren’t good enough. I would have liked my time there to have been better but I can’t change anything now.”

There had been insinuations that things were not all rosy behind the scenes as Watson was dismissed, but Connor has refuted those claims.

“There weren’t any fallouts behind the scenes. There were a couple of heavy defeats and losing creates pressure.

“There was a lot of pressure everywhere, but there were never any fallouts. I made a lot of mates there and I still keep in contact with them.”

