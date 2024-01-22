Canberra Raiders prop Peter Hola rejects two Super League clubs to remain in NRL

CANBERRA RAIDERS prop Peter Hola has rejected two Super League clubs to remain in the NRL, League Express understands.

Hola had been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere earlier this month, but League Express understands that the 24-year-old has turned down both Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils.

The Canberra man’s agent, Chris Orr, revealed the news that Hola will be staying in the NRL.

“He hasn’t been offered, but clubs have come chasing him,” Orr told League Express.

“Leigh and Salford were chasing him but he decided that he still has many years invthe NRL and wants to pursue his NRL journey.

“He is sticking where he is at at Canberra.”

Hola has made just two appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2022, but he made 12 for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2019 and 2021 as well 22 for the Raiders’ reserve grade since last season in the New South Wales Cup.

Of course, under the new visa rules, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – with Hola falling into that category.

However, as things stand, the 24-year-old will not be making the move to Super League.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.