Canberra Raiders signing, Troy Dargan, dies following tragic motorcycle accident

THE rugby league world is in mourning following the death of 26-year-old Troy Dargan.

Dargan, who had just signed for the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2023 NRL season, passed away following a horrific motorcycle accident in the Cook Islands whilst holidaying,

The halfback/hooker twice represented the Cook Islands as an international and scored two tries in a 38-16 victory over the USA in 2019.

Dargan had plied his trade in 2023 with Manly Sea Eagles’ NSW Cup affiliate Blacktown Workers, registering six appearances.

Raiders CEO Don Furner said in a statement on the Canberra website: “This is a very sad time for Troy’s family and friends, and we will be respecting their privacy and offering support where we can, to help them at this tough time.

“Troy was just 26 years old, and we were looking forward to him having the opportunity to further his NRL Career with our club.

“The news is also very sad for Troy’s current teammates, and we will be offering support to any of them who need it at this time.”

Troy’s family has established a GoFundMe page to help bring Troy back from the Cook Islands where the accident occurred, with almost $60,000 AUD raised at the time of this article.

You can donate to the page via the link https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-our-tj-home

