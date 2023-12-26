Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on “bizarre” first-half moments against Wakefield Trinity, what changed and verdict on new signings

LEEDS RHINOS earned their first win of pre-season with a 41-22 victory over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity more than matched their Super League opponents in the first half, going into the sheds with a 22-6 half-time lead before Leeds hit back with 35 unanswered points in the second 40 minutes.

“It was a good battle and we had to earn our way back into the game after a bizarre most of the first-half,” Leeds coach Rohan Smith said.

“There were a lot of young kids that got good experience and game time against a largely experienced Wakefield team for a good portion of that game.

“It wasn’t without blemish that’s for sure but I was happy with the way people stuck together. I thought we looked fit and sharp in the main.”

What changed after half-time?

“We strung a few sets together and played pretty direct. We have got a top end dummy-half that exposed some opportunities there on the back of quality go-forward.

“The first-half lacked any rhythm at all, there were penalties and turnovers for play-the-balls. It had no end-to-end footy but as soon as there was a bit of that, I thought we looked alright.”

Smith also gave the lowdown on the new signings, with Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Mickael Goudemand and Andy Ackers playing their first games in Leeds colours.

“Mixed bag,” he said. “Lachie over-tried and was that desperate to show what he’s got and impress that he tried a bit too hard. I liked how he went after half-time, he did well and got back on the tracks.

“Goudemand was excellent I thought, he played nearly the whole game after we had injuries. Frawley played well, good solid game and controlled it.

“I thought Ackers was a constant threat from dummy-half and showed some of what he can do. I think he is a great addition to our group and a very underrated player in the country.”

On the injury front, both Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon left the field early.

“Sam Lisone had a tight calf and Ganno (Morgan Gannon) failed a HIA. They are the only two things we have got to deal with,” added Smith.

“It’s been a good while since his last one but he is in pretty good shape in the dressing room. each one will be treated case by case and we will go through the process there.”

Smith also gave his views on some of the new rules introduced for the 2024 season, particularly aimed at tidying up the ruck.

“I watched Bradford and Halifax the other day and I thought the game flowed better than the conditions and the time of year would have you anticipate,” he said.

“Today I thought there was patches that may have slipped into old habit but overall the play-the-ball turnovers were correct, the flops were correct.

“What they have asked the referees to do is referee, it’s not new rules. I thought that aspect of officiating was done well, it will take some getting used to which will cause some games to be stop-start.”

