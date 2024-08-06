Canberra Raiders veteran weighing up two-year deal from two named Super League clubs

CANBERRA RAIDERS veteran Jordan Rapana is reportedly weighing up a two-year deal from two named Super League clubs.

That’s according to the Canberra Times which claims that the former New Zealand international is contemplating whether to stay with the Raiders or make the move overseas to complete his career.

The 35-year-old has registered over 200 appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2014, scoring 103 tries and kicking 35 goals and two field goals whilst also earning 16 caps for New Zealand, scoring 11 tries and converting 19 goals.

However, whilst Canberra are only willing to offer Rapana a one-year deal, either Catalans Dragons or Hull FC are prepared to offer the veteran a two-year contract.

“We’re going to give him the time that he needs because his experience would be handy, but he’s looking at more than one [year overseas] so he might take that,” Raiders CEO Don Furner told the Canberra Times.

“If he takes that, great, but if he doesn’t he stays with us and it’ll be fantastic for us.”

