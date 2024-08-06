Warrington Wolves signing John Bateman gives honest verdict on where he will play in 2025

WARRINGTON WOLVES signing John Bateman has given his honest verdict on where he will play in 2025.

The Wests Tigers forward joined Warrington in Super League on a deal until the end of the 2024 season following a fallout with Wests boss Benji Marshall after the Tigers’ 42-28 loss to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Bateman was criticised by Marshall and told that he would be dropped to reserve grade following sub-par performances, with the former Wigan Warriors forward hitting back against the treatment of senior players.

That left the veteran forward on the outer at Concord, so a short-term move to the UK was sought out and Warrington were keen to oblige.

For Bateman, however, he is not about to renege on his contract with Wests for 2025 and beyond.

“I have a contract there. I have to honour my contract there,” Bateman said.

“They’ve given me an opportunity to obviously come over here and do what I do and I appreciate it from their end. Obviously it’s a big thing.

“I’ve got two years there. I’m contracted for another two years. I’ll have to see what gets said and what goes from there.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast