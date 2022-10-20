Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker set for Super League move

WITH the off-season recruitment market in full swing following the end of domestic 2022 seasons, a number of singings are still to be made.

One of those signings likely to be made is that of Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Brandon Wakeham who, according to Fox Sports, has “confirmed while in England playing for Fiji at the World Cup he will explore his Super League options.”

Which Super League club will he most likely join?

Well, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves still have quota spots remaining.

One of those – Wakefield – have three overseas places to fill following the departure of Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, David Fifita and Tinirau Arona.

Warrington, meanwhile, have been linked with a move in the past for Catalans Dragons star Josh Drinkwater – though the man himself rubbished those reports – and are on the lookout to replace Castleford Tigers’ new signing Gareth Widdop.

Of course, Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for Leigh’s Nene MacDonald whilst Hull FC have been reportedly linked with a Newcastle Knights player.

Wakeham, just 23 years of age, was once touted as one of the rising stars of the NRL before finding himself on the periphery at Canterbury.

All in all, the playmaker has played just over 30 games in four seasons for the Bulldogs since debuting back in 2019.

However, 2022 was actually a year to celebrate for Wakeham with the youngster playing a key role in the Bulldogs’ New South Wales Cup side that made it all the way to the Grand Final.

There, Canterbury were beaten by Penrith Panthers.