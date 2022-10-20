Derrell Olpherts reveals why he left Castleford Tigers for Leeds Rhinos as he looks likely to play new position

LEEDS Rhinos this morning confirmed the signing of Castleford Tigers winger Derrell Olpherts on a two-year deal.

Known for his excellent work ethic and superb metre-eating ability with the ball, Olpherts will provide competition for places in the outside backs with David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley and Liam Tindall all fighting for the wing spots in 2023.

After three years at Castleford, Olpherts has now revealed just why he has made the switch to their West Yorkshire rivals with Rohan Smith a big influence in the move.

Olpherts said: “It is a great time to be at this club and I am looking forward to getting stuck in. I am looking to elevate my game here at the Rhinos. I am looking forward to working under Rohan Smith, I am sure he will help me develop my game and develop me as a person as well.”

The 30-year-old was also keen to stress that he wants to get in and around the young stars coming through the ranks as well as play at Headingley: “I am excited to get in and get involved with the talented young players here at Leeds. Headingley is always an exciting place to play and I am looking forward to making it my new home.”

Olpherts didn’t stop there, however, and highlighted the competition for places within the squad and how exciting that is to be a part of: “There is great competition within the group with everyone challenged to get a starting spot and that brings a lot of excitement.”

Though a winger at the Tigers, the 30-year-old looks likely to play centre following conversations with Smith: ““I didn’t really play winger until I came into Super League and I played my rugby before then as a centre or full back. I am happy to play at centre as well, I know that is something that Rohan has spoken about, and I’ll be working hard to add that versatility to my game and achieve good things here.”