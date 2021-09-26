Carter: Willie and Wakefield a good fit for each other

THE results that cemented the Wakefield job for Willie Poching have also brought him the Betred Coach of the Month award for September.

Since he stepped up from assistant coach after the departure of Chris Chester, Trinity claimed five wins from seven matches, three of them in the last four.

The 48-year-old Kiwi, who has been working with Andy Last, is the fifth and final coach to collect the award this season.

With voting for September’s award judged on rounds 22 to 25, Poching was unanimously chosen.

The former Wakefield, Leeds, Samoa and New Zealand forward said: “I’m extremely honoured to win this award. However, it is a reflection of the players’ efforts throughout this period. They have been brilliant.”

Before his arrival at Wakefield last November, Poching had assistant roles at Leeds, Warrington, Salford and Hull KR.

“I’m extremely proud to sit in this seat,” he said of his appointment as head coach.

“It’s the club of the city that I’ve lived in and have done for a long time, with such an illustrious history, a fantastic board and support crew.

“It’s been a long road but I’ve learned a lot along the way.

“There has been a lot of success at this club, but not for a little while, and to be able to lead and try to chase that is a challenge I’m ready for.”

Poching aims to improve on successive tenth-placed finishes.

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said he had around 15 expressions of interest.

After speaking to people outside the club and to senior players, he chose Poching from a four-man shortlist.

“I think Willie has shown how thorough he can be and how he can get his message across to the playing group,” he explained.

“He has done a long apprenticeship, and it was a unanimous decision by the board to go with him.

“I think Wakefield Trinity is a good fit for Willie and Willie is a good fit for Wakefield Trinity.”

