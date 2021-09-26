Former Gold Coast coach linked with Leigh

LEIGH CENTURIONS are being linked with former Gold Coast Titans coach John Cartwright as the club owner Derek Beaumont targets a quick return to the top flight.

The 56-year-old former Australia international, New South Wales and Penrith Panthers second rower, who made 16 appearances for Salford in 1997, is currently an assistant to Kevin Walters at Brisbane Broncos.

He was in charge of the Titans from 2007, their first season in the NRL, to 2014 and has also coached the USA national team and New South Wales City Origin side and worked with the Australia national team, New South Wales, Penrith, Sydney Roosters, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles.

According to reports Down Under, there is interest from Leigh in Cartwright, who made 184 appearances for Penrith, 18 for Australia and eight for New South Wales.

The Centurions, elevated to Super League through a bidding process ahead of this season, spent the last 14 matches under the command of Kurt Haggerty, who stepped up from assistant coach to take interim control after the departure of John Duffy in June.

He guided his charges to the club’s only two wins of the campaign, against Salford and Wakefield, but Leigh remained rooted to the bottom of the table and suffered a 20th defeat when beaten 42-24 in their final game at Huddersfield.

“I would like to think I have brought a style of rugby that is attractive to watch and positivity to a difficult situation,” said Haggerty.

Discussing the coaching position, he added: “I understand the situation. Whatever decision the club make it has got to be the right one.

“I know the club want to rebuild and be competitive and get back in Super League.”

The departures of backrower James Bell to St Helens and versatile back Ryan Brierley to Salford have been confirmed, while centre Junior Sa’u is leaving, and halfback Jamie Ellis is being linked with York.

