Castleford announce their 2020 squad numbers

The Tigers have announced their eagerly-anticipated 2020 squad numbers.
New signings Danny Richardson, George Griffin and Tyla Hepi will wear numbers seven, sixteen and twenty-four respectively.
Castleford’s new wingers, Sosaia Feki and Derrell Olpherts, will wear numbers two and five.
Michael Shenton, celebrating his testimonial year, will remain in the number four jersey, while academy stars Lewis Peachey, Brad Graham, Joe Summer and Robbie Storey receive their inaugural first team squad numbers.
Castleford’s Squad Numbers
1.Jordan Rankin
2. Derrell Olpherts
3. Peter Mata’utia
4. Michael Shenton
5. Sosaia Feki
6. Jake Trueman
7. Danny Richardson
8. Liam Watts
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
11. Oliver Holmes
12. Mike McMeeken
13. Adam Milner
14. Nathan Massey
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
16. George Griffin
17. Alex Foster
18. Cheyse Blair
19. Daniel Smith
20. Junior Moors
21. James Clare
22. Jacques O’Neill
23. Matt Cook
24. Tyla Hepi
25. Greg Eden
26. Callum Turner
27. Lewis Peachey
28. Brad Graham
29. Joe Summer
30. Robbie Storey