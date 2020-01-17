Castleford announce their 2020 squad numbers

The Tigers have announced their eagerly-anticipated 2020 squad numbers.

New signings Danny Richardson, George Griffin and Tyla Hepi will wear numbers seven, sixteen and twenty-four respectively.

Castleford’s new wingers, Sosaia Feki and Derrell Olpherts, will wear numbers two and five.

Michael Shenton, celebrating his testimonial year, will remain in the number four jersey, while academy stars Lewis Peachey, Brad Graham, Joe Summer and Robbie Storey receive their inaugural first team squad numbers.

Castleford’s Squad Numbers

1.Jordan Rankin

2. Derrell Olpherts

3. Peter Mata’utia

4. Michael Shenton

5. Sosaia Feki

6. Jake Trueman

7. Danny Richardson

8. Liam Watts

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

11. Oliver Holmes

12. Mike McMeeken

13. Adam Milner

14. Nathan Massey

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

16. George Griffin

17. Alex Foster

18. Cheyse Blair

19. Daniel Smith

20. Junior Moors

21. James Clare

22. Jacques O’Neill

23. Matt Cook

24. Tyla Hepi

25. Greg Eden

26. Callum Turner

27. Lewis Peachey

28. Brad Graham

29. Joe Summer

30. Robbie Storey