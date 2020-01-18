Rochdale Hornets to host third-round draw

Rochdale Hornets’ Spotland Stadium will host Challenge Cup third-round draw on 27th January at 6:30pm, with all victorious clubs being placed in the hat with all 11 Betfred League One sides.

Next Saturday’s stand-out clash between National Conference League sides West Hull and Wigan St Patricks will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online and via Red Button at 12:30pm.

The following day, Our League will feature a different game from the round to its members, with Sherwood Wolf Hunt taking on West Bowling live at 1:30pm.

Challenge Cup second-round draw in full

Saturday 25 January

British Army v Skirlaugh; GB Police v Rochdale Mayfield; Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton; Milford v Ince Rose Bridge; Siddal v Ashton Bears; Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights; Underbank Rangers v Distington; West Bank Bears v Bentley; Wigan St Patricks v West Hull; York Acorn v Barrow Island

Sunday 26 January

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling