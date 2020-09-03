Castleford break losing streak in thrilling win over Salford

Castleford returned to winning ways with a chaotic 37-30 win over Salford.

A topsy-turvy game saw the Tigers come from 18-0 behind to pick up their first victory since the season returned from lockdown.

Kevin Brown, Tigers-bound Niall Evalds and Joey Lussick saw the Red Devils storm into an early lead.

But Danny Richardson, Michael Shenton and a Paul McShane brace saw them storm into a six-point lead.

It was 24 apiece at the break as Luke Yates scored, but Mike McMeeken put Cas ahead shortly after the break.

Rhys Williams equalised for the Red Devils before Richardson slotted a drop goal just after the hour to edge Cas ahead.

Richardson was on hand to kick through for Grant Millington to score, and finally secure the win for the Tigers.