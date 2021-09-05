Castleford face McShane injury worry

STAR hooker Paul McShane faces a scan on an ankle injury after limping out of Castleford Tigers’ Magic Weekend win over Salford Red Devils.

The loss of the reigning Super League Man of Steel took some of the gloss off the 29-18 victory, which kept Daryl Powell’s side’s play-off bid on the boil.

Dependable McShane, who was back in action after an abdominal problem, scored the first of Castleford’s five tries but didn’t reappear after half-time.

Coach Powell is already without winger Greg Eden due to a torn hamstring, while Danny Richardson was ruled out against Salford due to concussion protocols.

With Gareth O’Brien also absent, he played versatile Jordan Turner and Peter Mata’utia in the halves.

“Obviously losing Paul at half-time put us under pressure. But I thought Adam Milner came in and had a really good second half,” said Powell.

“He has done that twice for us this year, and has been exceptional.

“Paul has an ankle injury. I am not sure what level it is, but he couldn’t get on in the second half, so it was a painful one. He’ll have a scan, and we will take it from there.”

Powell added: “It was a tough game for us. Obviously we didn’t have any of our recognised halfbacks. Peter and JT stood in and I thought they did a great job but we were never going to be as fluent.

“We’ve got two games left and we’re in a great position. The players are hanging tough and finding a way to win games when they’re under pressure.”

Prop Liam Watts completes a two-match suspension when Castleford visit Hull KR next up before completing their regular-season fixtures at home to Warrington.

