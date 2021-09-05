Hull face uphill struggle to qualify for play-offs

BRETT HODGSON admits Hull are lacking some of the quality needed to edge tight games.

After the golden-point Magic Weekend loss to Leeds Rhinos, the Black and Whites face a couple of must-win matches and are reliant on other results going in their favour if they are to maintain any hopes of making the play-offs.

Hodgson’s charges host Wigan before visiting Wakefield, and the coach accepted: “We lacked quality in the second half to see the game out.”

With the game tied at 24-24 after 80 minutes, Kruise Leeming’s field goal finally won it for Leeds.

It was a third successive defeat and seventh in eight matches for Hull.

“It was a cruel way to lose the game. Getting to golden point means the defeat hurts more,” said Hodgson, who was appointed in November.

“It was an opportunity missed because we could have been much better. We played not to lose the game towards the end and played too much one-out rugby.

“I think they (Leeds) probably had 60/40 possession in the second half and that will have contributed to them having more energy in the final stages.

“I’m really proud of the effort from the boys, and the opportunities Leeds created in the first half came down to one-on-one misses rather than anything structurally.

“It’s super important we finish the season well. The club has a huge amount of history and every time we walk out on the field we’re honouring that history and need to do that in our final two games.

“It’s not about the league table at the moment. We are where we are for a number of reasons and it’s important we show the pride in the badge that’s required for us as a club.

“We’ll do everything we can to finish the season well.”

Hull currently have a win percentage of 44.74%, and could boost that to 50% if they win their last two games, although they would then be relying on two of four of Wigan, Leeds, Castleford and Hull KR losing key matches.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.