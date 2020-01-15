Castleford name strong squad for Michael Shenton’s Testimonial

Sosaia Feki is set to make his Castleford debut in the club’s pre-season clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

The winger, a new signing from Cronulla Sharks, has been named in the Cas squad for Michael Shenton’s Testimonial.

He’s joined by George Griffin and Derrell Olpherts, new additions from Salford, while Danny Richardson will feature once again.

Shenton himself will feature in the game as he prepares for his 15th season with the Tigers over two spells.

Castleford squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Greg Eden, Sosaia Feki, George Griffin, Tyla Hepi, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Jacques O’Neil, Derrell Olpherts, Lewis Peachey, Jordan Rankin, Danny Richardson, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman.