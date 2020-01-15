Newcastle Thunder to play at Magic Weekend upon return to St James’ Park

Newcastle Thunder will play at this year’s Magic Weekend as part of this year’s programme.

The League 1 side will open the event as it returns to the city and St James’ Park in 2020, having been played at Anfield last year.

Thunder, heavily backed to earn promotion this season, will take on fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster on Saturday May 23rd (12.30pm) before the three Super League matches on the bill that day.

In previous years, Thunder have hosted a curtain-raiser on the Friday night, which has attracted thousands to their games. Now, however, they will get to wear their colours in the city’s most iconic stadium.

Newcastle Thunder chairman Mick Hogan said: “Having Dacia Magic Weekend returning to Newcastle is great news in itself for the sport in the north east.

“Major events like this provide a huge boost to the continued community development growth that is happening across the region.

“It is an incredible bonus for Newcastle Thunder to be able to open the weekend by playing at such an amazing venue, and there is a tremendous amount of excitement around the club.

“It is great for us to be able to showcase Newcastle Thunder on such a major national stage when fans of all the Super League clubs will be in the city, and just goes to further heighten the excitement surrounding the 2020 season.”

Meanwhile, Super League chief commercial officer has confirmed that ticket sales are up 25% on last year’s Anfield event at the same time last year.

“This is a fitting and exciting way to get things going at Dacia Magic Weekend in 2020,” he said.

“Super League knows how passionate sports fans are in the north east, so we’re looking forward to seeing the region get behind the event when we return to St James’ Park this year.

“Ticket sales are already 25 per cent up on 2019 and the inclusion of Newcastle Thunder means there is even more for the fans to get behind.”