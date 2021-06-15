Castleford pair to join Warrington

OLIVER HOLMES and Peter Mata’utia will follow coach Daryl Powell from Castleford to Warrington next season.

Backrower Holmes has agreed a three-year deal and centre Mata’utia two-year terms.

Warrington confirmed in April that Powell, Castleford coach since 2013, will succeed departing Australian Steve Price on a three-year contract.

Castleford-born Holmes, 28, has one England appearance in 2018 to his name and has played more than 200 times for the Tigers.

Samoa international Mata’utia, 30, joined from Leigh in 2018, having previously played for Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

Holmes, pictured top, said: “Warrington are such a big club. Having been at Cas my whole adult life, it was a decision which took a lot of thought, but I’m excited for the challenge ahead.

“I found out recently that my grandad’s brother, Geoff Oakes, played for Warrington in the 1960s, so to be following in his footsteps is great too.

“Powelly had spoken to me and said he was keen to take me over with him. I’ve been coached by him for the last seven years, we’ve got a great relationship and I think he’s a fantastic coach. It’ll be good to continue that partnership.

“I think this year has definitely been a big step in the right direction for me in terms of getting my body right. I feel like I’ve hit some great form.

“I’m hoping my prime years are still to come and I can keep improving.

“I’m fully focused now on finishing well for Castelford in the best possible way.

“We’ve got the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley to come and having spent my whole career so far there, the club means a lot to me and I want to end my time on a high.”

Mata’utia said: “I’m excited to have signed for Warrington for next year. They are a big Super League club and it’s going to be a great challenge for me to bring my experience and have an impact on the team.

“The chance to continue working with Daryl was a big factor in the move. We’ve got a great relationship. I have huge respect for him. He allows me to be me and challenges me to be the best that I can be. I enjoy playing under him.”