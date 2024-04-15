Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons forwards could face five-match bans as Hull KR man also suspended

Following the latest round of Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Final fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers) – Grade F Dangerous Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty

If Namo is found guilty of the Grade F Dangerous Contact charge, he could face a minimum of six games suspended whilst Sironen could face three to five depending on the view of the Operational Rules Tribunal.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.