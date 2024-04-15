Video footage revealed of Sylvester Namo tackle on Willie Isa that could see Castleford Tigers star banned for minimum of six games

VIDEO footage has been revealed of the tackle that could see Castleford Tigers forward Sylvester Namo banned for a minimum of six games.

The Tigers went down 60-6 to the Wigan Warriors yesterday afternoon, but the only blot on the Warriors’ copybook was the serious injury sustained by Willie Isa.

Isa fractured and dislocated his ankle following a challenge by Namo, who has subsequently been charged with Grade F Dangerous Contact.

A Grade F Dangerous Contact charge brings with it a minimum of a six-game ban if found guilty by an Operational Rules Tribunal tomorrow night.

The minutes from the Disciplinary Match Review Panel state: “Laws 15.1(b). Dangerous Contact – Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade F.”

Now video footage has been revealed of the incident:

Do @TheRFL have the same rule regarding third man in as @NRL? “Defender can still be penalised for any forceful, dangerous or unnecessary contact’ at the legs that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to the player in possession” pic.twitter.com/ccz9VkATmJ — ATG (@ATGWigan) April 15, 2024

