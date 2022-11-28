Castleford Tigers and Lee Radford: If every Super League club could poach one player

THE Super League season is just under three months away and most top flight clubs have finished their recruitment.

Of course, there will still be some clubs with unfinished business but for the most part clubs are ready for the new season.

That being said, amongst fans across Super League, there will always be hope for a marquee signing that would put bums on seats, so us at League Express have decided to do a feature: if every Super League could poach one player, who would it be?

Starting with the Castleford Tigers, Lee Radford has recruited for 2023 in the shape of Warrington Wolves halfback Gareth Widdop, Wakefield Trinity playmaker Jacob Miller, Leeds Rhinos prop Muizz Mustapha and Hull KR forward Albert Vete, whilst Jack Broadbent has also been heavily linked with a move from Leeds.

Outgoings include Derrell Olpherts, Cheyse Blair and Jake Trueman, but if Castleford could poach any Super League player, who would it be?

Arguably, the Tigers need another prop and potentially a centre though the likes of Mahe Fonua, Jake Mamo and Elliott Wallis would disagree with that notion.

In the front-row, Castleford have Liam Watts, Suaia Matagi, Vete, Mustapha, George Griffin, Nathan Massey and George Lawler but they are still missing a bit of beef.

There was a time when the Tigers boasted a pack filled with Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Matt Cook, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Andy Lynch.

With that in mind, someone such as Catalans Dragons forward Dylan Napa would bring the aggression and power to front the Tigers’ pack but someone as mobile and intimidating like Hull FC star Chris Satae would be at the top of what Castleford need.