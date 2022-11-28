Leeds Rhinos and Rohan Smith: If every Super League club could poach one player

IMAGINE the 2022 Super League season as a Leeds Rhinos fan.

It began under Richard Agar with signings such as Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer bringing hope to the thousands of Rhinos supporters that were ready to flock to Headingley in their droves in anticipation of the new season.

After seven games, however, that anticipation turned to absolute dread following just one win which ended with Agar stepping down as head coach after over three years at the club.

In stepped Jamie Jones-Buchanan as interim head coach before Rohan Smith was appointed on a permanent basis after leading Queensland Cup side Norths Devils to Grand Final glory in 2021.

Slowly but surely Smith turned Leeds from relegation candidates to silverware hunters as another Grand Final appearance beckoned for the Australian at the end of 2022 against all odds.

It was an incredible end to what had begun as a nightmare for Leeds and Smith has gone about building for 2023 with the signings of Derrell Olpherts, Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan, Luke Hooley, Sam Lisone and potentially Nene MacDonald from the Leigh Leopards.

However, following the departure of Zak Hardaker and Liam Sutcliffe, the Rhinos still appear to be short of experienced centres at the club whilst Harry Newman sat out a great chunk of 2022 through injury.

With that in mind, Leigh Leopards’ new signing Ricky Leutele would have been perfect for Leeds but so would new Wigan Warriors’ loan recruit Toby King.

King spent 2022 on loan at the Huddersfield Giants after Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell decided against using the centre in the back half of the season.

Needing to rediscover his form that saw him called him up to the England Knights a number of years ago, King excelled under Ian Watson at Huddersfield and Wigan have now got a player that is desperate to impress.