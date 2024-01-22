Castleford Tigers and London Broncos men could face disciplinary action after pre-season clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Liam Horne and London Broncos halfback Oli Leyland could face disciplinary action following their sinbins in the two Super League clubs’ clash yesterday afternoon.

Leyland, who enjoyed a stellar game with the exception of his first-half action, was given a yellow card by referee Tom Grant following a high shot on Castleford speedster Jason Qareqare with the winger coming out of his own end.

Meanwhile, Horne was was sent from the field for his ten minutes after smashing Broncos fullback Josh Rourke around the head as the latter slid down from a Jacob Miller bomb.

If Leyland and Horne are banned, however, it would mean they would only likely sit out the remaining pre-season fixtures, with the Tigers going up against Huddersfield Giants and London clashing with Huddersfield and Oldham.

It wasn’t exactly a classic at The Jungle for Castleford’s second pre-season game, with both the Tigers and London appearing flat at times.

After leading 14-6 at half-time, the Tigers took their foot off the pedal in the second forty minutes with the Broncos fully deserving their 14-14 draw.

On the Horne incident, Castleford head coach Craig Lingard said: “It’s one of them, it’s a difficult one. He has the responsibility not to make contact with a defender’s head but the defender was very close to the floor.

“It’s one of those that will be contentious if you get it for your side you will be happy, but if it goes against you, you will be disappointed.

“But there is an emphasis this year on the defending player having a responsibility not to make contact with the defender’s head regardless of where it is.

“I think it will be looked at (by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel). That’s where we are at this year and that’s what we are going to be looking at whether we like it or not.

“We need to get used to it and manage it effectively throughout the year.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.