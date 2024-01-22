Ex-Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts finds new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts has found a new club.

Roberts, who played for the Wire 2018, was at the Burleigh Bears last season but has moved on to pastures new with Northern United.

United play in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) competition, with the 32-year-old recently helping the Bears to the Queensland Cup Grand Final which they ultimately lost to the Brisbane Tigers.

Roberts played 33 games for Warrington in 2018 and helped the club to the Super League Grand Final where they went down to the Wigan Warriors.

“Tyrone brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership that will assist our team, club and community,” Northern United said in a statement.

“(He) has played for a number of years with the NRL, Super League, NSWRL as well as Queensland Cup.

“Tyrone has also played in the representative scene with NSW Country as well as the NRL Indigenous All Stars.

“A proud family man with a great sense of pride in culture and community, we believe Tyrone is a great addition this season for our club and community.

“We believe Tyrone’s beliefs run parallel to the clubs vision and achieving success on and off the field.”

