Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors stars handed bans by match review panel

Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts and Wigan Warriors’ Kaide Ellis have both received suspensions from the match review panel.

Watts has been banned for two matches for a Grade B high tackle early in Castleford’s Super League victory over Hull KR on Sunday, for which he was sent to the sin bin.

It means the prop will miss Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils, as well as the visit of Wigan two weeks later.

Ellis has received a one-match ban for a Grade B high tackle in the Warriors’ loss at Huddersfield Giants.

He will have to sit out their away tie at Hull FC this Saturday, but will be free to play in the Challenge Cup final the following weekend.

The front-row pair were the only players charged following the latest round of Super League games, while Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood was handed a caution for other contrary behaviour.