Super League Round 12: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Wigan Warriors
Impressive all season, Tui Lolohea came up with the big plays here, at both ends of the field and at the start and end of the match.
3 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)
St Helens 24-10 Hull FC
Jonny Lomax, who was still playing with a bicep injury, just edged his team-mate Tommy Makinson, although an honourable mention goes to Hull’s Manu Ma’u who was strong in two positions.
3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
1 pt – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)
Catalans Dragons 40-8 Warrington Wolves
Reigning Man Of Steel Sam Tomkins returned early from his broken leg to torment the Wolves with a dynamic defensive display from fullback plus eight crucial goals.
3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)
Toulouse Olympique 20-14 Wakefield Trinity
Olly Ashall-Bott is simply electric, light of feet, instinctive and explosive and he lit up a tense and nervy contest.
3 pts – Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)
2 pts – Mason Lino (Toulouse Olympique)
1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)
Salford Red Devils 23-8 Leeds Rhinos
Brodie Croft was a threat every time he had the ball, one half of a hugely influential halfback pair alongside Marc Sneyd.
3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)
2 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)
1 pt – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)
Castleford Tigers 32-0 Hull Kingston Rovers
Jake Mamo scored a brace, along with Jason Qareqare, as the electric Tigers blew Hull KR out of the water.
3 pts – Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt – Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 12 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16
2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13 (+3)
3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 12 (+3)
4 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9 (+3)
5= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8
Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8
7= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7
Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7
Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 7 (+3)
Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 7 (+2)
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 7 (+2)
Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.