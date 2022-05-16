Super League Round 12: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Wigan Warriors

Impressive all season, Tui Lolohea came up with the big plays here, at both ends of the field and at the start and end of the match.

3 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

St Helens 24-10 Hull FC

Jonny Lomax, who was still playing with a bicep injury, just edged his team-mate Tommy Makinson, although an honourable mention goes to Hull’s Manu Ma’u who was strong in two positions.

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

1 pt – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

Catalans Dragons 40-8 Warrington Wolves

Reigning Man Of Steel Sam Tomkins returned early from his broken leg to torment the Wolves with a dynamic defensive display from fullback plus eight crucial goals.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Sam Kasiano (Catalans Dragons)

Toulouse Olympique 20-14 Wakefield Trinity

Olly Ashall-Bott is simply electric, light of feet, instinctive and explosive and he lit up a tense and nervy contest.

3 pts – Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse Olympique)

2 pts – Mason Lino (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique)

Salford Red Devils 23-8 Leeds Rhinos

Brodie Croft was a threat every time he had the ball, one half of a hugely influential halfback pair alongside Marc Sneyd.

3 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Castleford Tigers 32-0 Hull Kingston Rovers

Jake Mamo scored a brace, along with Jason Qareqare, as the electric Tigers blew Hull KR out of the water.

3 pts – Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Jason Qareqare (Castleford Tigers)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 12 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16

2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 13 (+3)

3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 12 (+3)

4 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 9 (+3)

5= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8

7= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 7 (+3)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 7 (+2)

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 7 (+2)

