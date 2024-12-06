Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers with sweeping changes

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers with head coach Danny McGuire making sweeping changes to the squad announced ahead of the 2024 Super League season.
Six players have maintained their first-team jerseys from 2024 – Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Liam Watts, George Lawler, Alex Mellor and Joe Westerman – whilst five youngsters have been given the nod in the late 20s and early 30s numbers.
34 Jacob Hall
33 Sam Darley
32 Woody Walker
31 Kieran Hudson
30 Daniel Sarbah
29 Alfie Horwell
28 Akim Matvejev
27 Jenson Windley
26 George Hill
25 Will Tate
24 Josh Simm
23 Fletcher Rooney
22 Louis Senior
21 Sylvester Namo
20 Muizz Mustapha
19 Sam Hall
18 Josh Hodson
17 Luke Hooley
16 Cain Robb
15 George Griffin
14 Judah Rimbu
13 Joe Westerman
12 Alex Mellor
11 Jeremiah Simbiken
10 George Lawler
9 Liam Horne
8 Liam Watts
7 Rowan Milnes
6 Daejarn Asi
5 Innes Senior
4 Sam Wood
3 Zac Cini
2 Jason Qareqare
1 Tex Hoy
