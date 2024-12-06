Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers with sweeping changes

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers with head coach Danny McGuire making sweeping changes to the squad announced ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Six players have maintained their first-team jerseys from 2024 – Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Liam Watts, George Lawler, Alex Mellor and Joe Westerman – whilst five youngsters have been given the nod in the late 20s and early 30s numbers.

34 Jacob Hall

33 Sam Darley

32 Woody Walker

31 Kieran Hudson

30 Daniel Sarbah

29 Alfie Horwell

28 Akim Matvejev

27 Jenson Windley

26 George Hill

25 Will Tate

24 Josh Simm

23 Fletcher Rooney

22 Louis Senior

21 Sylvester Namo

20 Muizz Mustapha

19 Sam Hall

18 Josh Hodson

17 Luke Hooley

16 Cain Robb

15 George Griffin

14 Judah Rimbu

13 Joe Westerman

12 Alex Mellor

11 Jeremiah Simbiken

10 George Lawler

9 Liam Horne

8 Liam Watts

7 Rowan Milnes

6 Daejarn Asi

5 Innes Senior

4 Sam Wood

3 Zac Cini

2 Jason Qareqare

1 Tex Hoy

