Elliot Minchella signs new long-term deal with Hull KR

HULL KR have handed captain Elliot Minchella a new three-year extension with the club, keeping him at Craven Park until the end of the 2029 Super League Season.

Minchella has become a key part of Willie Peters’ side at loose forward, helping the Robins’ to the 2023 Challenge Cup Final and the club’s highest-ever Super League finish in 2024.

The West Bowling junior joined the club ahead of the 2020 Betfred Super League Season from Bradford Bulls and has gone on to make 100 appearances in Red and White, scoring 17 tries.

2024 was a standout year for the Hull KR Captain with Minchella representing England Rugby League in their mid-season win over France before being selected in the Super League Dream Team at loose forward.

Finally, Minchella played his 100th game for the Robins in the Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

Speaking to hullkr.co.uk on his new extension until the end of 2029, Elliot Minchella said: “I’m very pleased to have signed an extension with Hull KR. I love the club, I love coming to work every day. That’s the main thing, I come in with a smile on my face.

“I work with some really good people. The players, are obviously outstanding people to work with, and then obviously the coaching staff, the board, from the club shop to the cleaning staff, everyone’s just good people.

“It’s an honour to play for our club every week and knowing I’ll be pulling the shirt on for another five years fills me with pride and excitement.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters added: “We wanted to lock down Mini for a long period of time. He’s our Captain and he’s our Leader. He’s played a big part in the club’s journey and helping us to get where we are at the moment.

“It’s not only what he does on the field, but what he does off the field. Mini has made strong connections throughout Hull KR and we’re delighted to keep Mini at the club long term.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast