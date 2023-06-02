Castleford Tigers announce superb ticket sales for Super League’s Magic Weekend

IT’S not been Castleford Tigers’ year so far.

Just three games into the 2023 Super League season and the West Yorkshire club had parted ways with head coach Lee Radford with assistant Andy Last being given the role on an interim basis.

After two wins against Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, Castleford have since hit a losing patch with Last being given the role on a permanent basis.

In that time, the Tigers’ fans have become increasingly agitated at the lack of results and have sometimes voted with their feet.

Castleford’s home Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash against Hull FC, for example, saw just 4,200 fans make the trip to The Jungle – and over 2,000 of those were from East Yorkshire with the Black and Whites.

That being said, the Castleford faithful are a loyal bunch and have heeded Last’s calls to get behind their team at the Magic Weekend event this weekend.

In the past, the Tigers have been renowned for their large support in the north-east and this year will be no different with over 2,000 supporters from Castleford expected to hit the Toon.

Tigers fans will be situated in the Gallowgate End with just under 50 tickets remaining to be sold.