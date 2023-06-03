Ex-Leeds Rhinos star James Segeyaro secures UK return

FORMER Leeds Rhinos star James Segeyaro has made a return to the UK after a stint in France.

Segeyaro has been plying his trade with Lezignan in the Elite One competition but has now made the move to the Bradford Bulls.

The hooker had previously told League Express about his desire to return to the UK and the fact that he was in talks with a number of clubs about a move.

“Most definitely, returning (to the UK) is what I’m looking forward to doing. I love the lifestyle so far and I’ve only experienced it for six months,” Segeyaro said.

“Hopefully, I will be signing (for a UK club) before the end of our finals if we make the Grand Final, hopefully we do and I’m confident we will.

“I’m looking forward to signing with a Championship club, having a crack and doing my best to get them promoted to Super League.

“That’s my plan, if I get a contract extension there then that’s another story. For now I want to get to signed in the Championship or Super League.”