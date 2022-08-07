Castleford Tigers anticipate big injury return for play-off run-in

Jordan Turner is nearing a welcome return for Castleford Tigers as the battle for a Super League play-off place heats up.

With four teams on their shoulder, Castleford’s top-six place is far from assured ahead of the final month of the regular season.

Like at many other clubs, injuries have not helped their cause, but they do anticipate having one important player back for the run-in.

Turner has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder in April’s Challenge Cup exit at Hull KR, but the Jamaican international centre has been in full training the past two weeks.

The hugely experienced 33-year-old hopes to pull a Tigers jersey on again in the next fortnight and might even return as soon as this Friday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

“We’re starting to build up his contact, which is great for him and great for us,” said Castleford assistant coach Andy Last.

“He’s an experienced player who we’ve missed. He has a strong voice and he’s a strike weapon on the edge.

“He has a chance possibly (this) week and I’d like to say definitely the week after.”

Jake Mamo can return to the Tigers’ line-up against Catalans should he pass the concussion protocols, but Niall Evalds, Jake Trueman, Nathan Massey and Ryan Hampshire are all out for the season.

Meanwhile, Castleford are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Leeds Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha to join the club next season.

