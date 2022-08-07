Danny Levi reveals motivation as Huddersfield Giants plot Super League title

Danny Levi hopes that consistent performances will help his determination to avenge Challenge Cup heartbreak in Super League.

The Kiwi hooker starred in Huddersfield Giants’ win over Hull FC last week, scoring two late tries to win the match and cement the team in third place.

But Levi says his focus is on the steady rather than the flashy.

He said: “For me it’s all about consistency and trying to put out a seven-out-of-ten performance every week. I’ve just got to make sure I keep on top of that.

“You’re not always going to be a nine or ten out of ten, but as long as you’re doing your job and being consistent.

“Every now and then I might pull out a really good performance but as long as I’m doing that, I’m alright.”

Huddersfield’s stellar season to date gives them real hope ahead of the play-offs of reaching a first Grand Final.

“We’ve still got to put together a good 80-minute performance, but we’re slowly building and hopefully by finals time we’ll be firing,” said Levi.

“Our goal is to get finals footy and win the championship. We were unlucky to miss out on the Challenge Cup this year and that’s really fuelling us.

“It killed me and it killed a lot of the boys. We worked so hard and in those last few seconds (we lost). That’s really motivating us and we really want to get one back.

“We’ve got a ton of confidence; we know what this team can do. So long as we’re doing our jobs right, we’ll go a long way.”

Levi has become a quick fan-favourite in his first season at Huddersfield, having moved at the end of last year from Brisbane Broncos.

He says his time in England so far has been “awesome”, especially working under coach Ian Watson.

“The boys have been welcoming, and Watto is an unreal coach,” said Levi.

“He’s super smart and you’re seeing the boys want to play for him, and how much respect he has from the playing group.

“He’s really shown me some improvements in my game I can make, and I feel like I’m slowly doing that. We’re lucky to have him.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield last week announced that Leroy Cudjoe had signed a contract to continue in 2023, while Sam Hewitt has agreed a two-year deal.

