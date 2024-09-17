Castleford Tigers assistant coach rejects move to Championship side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS assistant coach Scott Murrell has rejected a move to Championship side Halifax Panthers, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Murrell was approached by the Panthers to become assistant to current boss Liam Finn following a dismal 2024 Championship campaign.

Halifax currently sit outside the top six play-offs in tenth position, with this campaign Finn’s first as a Championship head coach.

However, Murrell will not be joining the Panthers for 2025, with the former Fax and Keighley Cougars halfback enjoying his time at The Jungle.

