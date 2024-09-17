Six players to depart Huddersfield Giants at end of 2024 Super League season

SIX players will leave Huddersfield Giants at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Sebastine Ikahihifo, Adam Milner, Chris Hill, Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Olly Russell will all depart the West Yorkshire club following the culmination of the season.

The club announced as such at their annual awards ceremony last night, with a statement saying: “All players leave the club with the very best wishes of everyone connected to the Huddersfield Giants, and we wish them the very best in their future careers.”

Ikahihifo joined the club midway through the 2016 Super League season and instantly came a huge fans favourite, making his debut in the Magic Weekend win over St Helens.

Since then, the powerful forward has gone onto make 138 appearances for Huddersfield, scoring five tries.

Milner, meanwhile, joined the club midway through 2023 from Castleford Tigers where he had spent his whole professional career at.

Hill joined the Giants ahead of the 2021 season, making his first appearances under Ian Watson in 2022 and guided the club to a Challenge Cup Final and a top 3 finish in his first season.

Both Marsters and Naiqama joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2023 Super League season, whilst Russell came through the Giants’ academy.

