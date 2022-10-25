Castleford Tigers’ biggest signing for Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD Tigers were an inconsistent side in Super League 2022.

Under new head coach Lee Radford, it’s fair to say that the West Yorkshire club started terribly, winning just one of their opening six games before stability finally crept in.

Then, the Tigers began their assault on the play-offs, staying inside the top six for most of the season until they were pipped to the post by the Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos – the latter whom beat them in a winner-takes-all last round game at Headingley.

Since then, Radford has recruited heavily once more for next season with the likes of Muizz Mustapha, Albert Vete and Gareth Widdop all signing on the dotted line, with Jack Broadbent the likeliest to follow next.

However, Castleford’s biggest signing heading into 2023 is Jacob Miller – why is that?

The former Wakefield talisman has been at the forefront of Trinity’s constant battle to stay in the top flight, with his captaincy one of the strongest weapons in the West Yorkshire side’s arsenal in recent years.

Miller’s left foot step is something to be admired whilst his passing game is equally adept and there is no doubt that the Australian playmaker loves to defend with big hits part of his style.

Aged 30, Miller still has plenty of rugby left in him – though it’s probably a shame that Castleford weren’t able to bring him in a few years ago – and his wily old days will be played down at the Jungle.

It is a really big signing for Radford and the Tigers given the departure of Jake Trueman who has been Castleford’s number six for the best part of five years with Miller keen to make an instant impact.

The halfback will thrive at Castleford, with his direct running game something that the Tigers have missed for a good number of years now.

It’s a big claim to make, but Miller is potentially the difference between a play-off spot and losing out once again.