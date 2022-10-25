Andrew Fifita retires throwing up question marks on ex-Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita’s future

CRONULLA Sharks legend Andrew Fifita has retired, throwing up question marks over the future of former Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita.

David had exited Belle Vue at the end of the 2022 Super League season with the hopes of playing alongside his twin brother, Andrew whose stay at Cronulla looked to be coming to an end.

However, Andrew has now retired.

“I have made the hard decision to announce my retirement from the NRL. I am extremely grateful for all the milestones and memories I have made at the Sharks.” Fifita said in speaking with Sharks Media on Tuesday morning.

“I can retire knowing I’ve fulfilled everything I had dreamed of achieving.” Fifita said.

Fifita went on to represent Cronulla in 212 games across 11 NRL years, becoming just the tenth player in Sharks history to play over 200 matches for the club.