Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last addresses fans’ negative concerns about his appointment

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last was appointed as the West Yorkshire club’s new man at the helm after an interim period yesterday.

Last has so far won just two games from six fixtures since taking the reins from the departed Lee Radford.

However, the former Hull FC assistant had done enough to convince the Tigers’ hierarchy that he is the man to lead the club forward.

That being said, there was somewhat of a negative reaction amongst Castleford fans now Last has addressed those concerns.

“It’s out of my control, if some of the fans aren’t happy with my appointment, the only way I can get them onside is to ensure they work hard and play with the desire and commitment that is associated with the Castleford team and hopefully we start getting some results which will get those on the fence behind us,” Last said.

“The attendances at home this year have been exceptionally good, it’s about supporting the team and it’s about getting behind the boys on gameday.”

Last believes that he can turn things around, citing a mid-table finish as a good season for the club.

“I think mid-table and challenging at the latter end of the season for the play-offs would determine a good season.”