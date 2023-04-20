Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains Jason Qareqare’s move to Bradford Bulls

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has explained Jason Qareqare’s season-long loan move to the Bradford Bulls.

An incredible talent with pace to burn, Qareqare has featured in a number of Castleford games this season, but Last has made his first move as permanent head coach of the Tigers with a loan to Bradford.

Now, Last has explained why the move will be better than Qareqare playing in the reserves.

“Jason is a player with huge potential and we want to create a pathway for him. Jason needs to work on some aspects of his game and getting some consistent rugby at Bradford will stretch him a little bit more than the reserves,” Last said.

“We have spoken to the Bradford coach about areas he needs to improve, carry the ball a little bit more and influence the games more.

“When he gets the ball on his hands more he is so dangerous with his speed and athleticism. We want to see him stretch himself and the opportunity to get first-team rugby.”

Last compared Qareqare to a current Castleford flyer.

“He has the ability to finish, he is in the Greg Eden mould and can go from tryline to tryline and score some sensational tries.

“He just needs to improve some of his application to get himself involved in the game. Sometimes it’s not always spectacular stuff it’s about getting the sets started and getting some carries in.”