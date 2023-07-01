Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last baffled by Super League rule after “harsh calls” in St Helens defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last believes that the West Yorkshire side were on the back of some “harsh calls” as the Tigers fell to a 22-0 defeat to St Helens last night.

Castleford failed to score a point at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but Last has pointed to the six again rule which he felt inadvertently affected his side in their quest to beat the reigning champions.

“There was a couple of occasions when I think we got some harsh calls tonight,” Last told BBC Radio Leeds.

“The six again rule, I’m just lost. I am completely lost. There were four or five occasions in that first half when tackle three and tackle four they’re dominating us and then we manage to get in-between and look like we have won the collision, then they’d flop on and we didn’t get the six again call.

“Well why haven’t we got the six again call? Then later we get a couple, meaningless ones to level it up with five minutes to go on the first tackle.

“So that is something I am going to have to look at because I am just not understanding the six again rule at the minute.

“I thought we were on the harsh end of one or two dubious ones and I think there were some that I don’t understand.”

The Tigers trailed 10-0 at half-time before succumbing to two second-half tries to go down 22-0 as Last’s men remain just four points in front of rivals Wakefield Trinity.