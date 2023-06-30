“I’m not worrying about Castleford” – Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth refuses to get too high after impressive win over Salford

WAKEFIELD TRINITY ran out 32-6 winners over Salford Red Devils at Belle Vue tonight.

Trinity were excellent from the first whistle, running into a 22-0 half-time lead before edging Salford out of the game with determined defence.

It was a win that head coach Mark Applegarth felt has been coming.

“We’ve been waiting for it all year in terms of putting the points on. We talked about having a big start, we left ourselves too much to do last week especially with how we knew dangerous Salford were with the ball,” Applegarth said

“From 1-17, everyone showed up and did their job, the result has gone our way. We’ve closed that gap but we have still got some work to do.

“We will get ready to attack Wigan on Friday night. We’ve been working hard and I’m pleased with the lads that they have got reward for it.

“We know we have some work to do, I thought it was an excellent performance but we need to make sure we back up that performance. We will enjoy the weekend and freshen ourselves up.”

Applegarth had special words for new recruit Luke Gale as well as Renouf Atoni, who enjoyed his best game in a Trinity shirt.

“Luke Gale did a cracking job in carrying us around. It’s something we have been crying out for. I thought he did a good job to allow Max (Jowit) and (Will) Dagger to play their natural games.

“I think he is excellent for managing the tempo. He is 35 but his mind thinks exactly the same but we have to be smart with him so we can roll him out on a weekend. I’m really happy that we’ve got him on board.

“There a couple of lads that played with bruised bodies, Liam Hood almost pulled up this morning, David Fifita played with a bad back. “There are a few lads that have shown up and put a shift in.”

“If you bring a player in from overseas it can take a few moths to adjust to the British game. Renouf is a great bloke and a great pro.

“How he goes about his business, I admire him. He is a real family man. We always knew there was a performance in there, his confidence probably got hit a bit like many of them when we were losing.

“I think Dave (Fifita) is a massive influence for him and I think him and Dave are building a nice partnership off the bench.

“It’s a good lesson for us as a club that we don’t lose that many leaders all at once again following a season. We have been crying out for a David Fifita and Luke Gale leader.”

With Gale and Dagger enjoying a superb partnership, question marks will be asked about where Mason Lino fits into the equation once he is back fit.

“You pick on performance, and Mason is no different. He is an absolutely quality individual and we have got some quality individuals but what makes them quality is they know their shirts aren’t given to them.

“They will get picked from how they train and play. He isn’t far off from being fit, it’s up to the lads that have the shirts to continue earning them.”

The win over Salford lifted Wakefield to within four points of Castleford Tigers who went down 22-0 to St Helens tonight, but Applegarth is determined to concentrate on Trinity.

“I’m not worrying about Castleford, I’m just worrying about us at Wakefield Trinity. We’ve still got to get a couple more wins and that’s if Cas don’t get any. If we do get them and we get to a situation where we get more level then we can talk about pressure.

“I never get too high or get too low, you’ve got to stay focused. It feels good and nice and no one likes losing especially when you’re in the middle of a losing streak like we were. It’s important you stay level headed and don’t get caught up in the motions of it all.”