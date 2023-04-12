Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last confirms Super League rivals’ approach for forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Andy Last has confirmed that a Super League rival enquired to sign one of his forwards.

That forward is long-serving stalwart Adam Milner, with Last confirming that Wakefield Trinity tried to bring him to the club a number of weeks ago – but he will not be leaving the club.

“They enquired a couple of weeks ago but it was something that was more or less dropped onto my table as I took charge leading into the Huddersfield game,” Last said.

“Paul McShane wasn’t playing and we didn’t have strength in that hooking role so he had an opportunity at 9 and he took it.

“He is competent at back row, at 13 and hooker. Adz is someone I have a lot of respect for. He’s not moving to Wakefield.”