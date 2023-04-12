Hull KR vs St Helens: Team news and injuries as new signings primed for debuts by Willie Peters and Paul Wellens

HULL KR go up against St Helens on Friday night at Craven Park.

Both sides enjoyed mixed fortunes in the Rivals Round last week with the Robins running out 40-0 winners against bitter rivals Hull FC.

Saints, meanwhile, went down 14-6 to the Wigan Warriors in a brutal encounter at the DW Stadium.

Team news and injuries

Hull KR will be without the suspended James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue following that feisty derby clash whilst Rhys Kennedy is a doubt with a hamstring issue. Corey Hall could make his debut for Rovers after being included by Willie Peters for the first time. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e also returns to the squad.

Saints, meanwhile, will have to make do without the injured Sione Mata’utia as well as the banned Morgan Knowles. Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen miss out through injury. Meanwhile, Lewis Baxter, Dan Hill, McKenzie Buckley and Wesley Bruines – the latter is still yet to make his Saints debut – are included.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

7 Jordan Abdull

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

17 Matty Storton

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

26 Sam Luckley

29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

33 Corey Hall

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

24 Lewis Baxter

25 Tee Ritson

26 Dan Hill

30 George Delaney

33 McKenzie Buckley

34 Wesley Bruines