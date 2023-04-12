Hull KR vs St Helens: Team news and injuries as new signings primed for debuts by Willie Peters and Paul Wellens

HULL KR go up against St Helens on Friday night at Craven Park.
Both sides enjoyed mixed fortunes in the Rivals Round last week with the Robins running out 40-0 winners against bitter rivals Hull FC.
Saints, meanwhile, went down 14-6 to the Wigan Warriors in a brutal encounter at the DW Stadium.
Team news and injuries
Hull KR will be without the suspended James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue following that feisty derby clash whilst Rhys Kennedy is a doubt with a hamstring issue. Corey Hall could make his debut for Rovers after being included by Willie Peters for the first time. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e also returns to the squad.
Saints, meanwhile, will have to make do without the injured Sione Mata’utia as well as the banned Morgan Knowles. Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen miss out through injury. Meanwhile, Lewis Baxter, Dan Hill, McKenzie Buckley and Wesley Bruines – the latter is still yet to make his Saints debut – are included.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
7 Jordan Abdull
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
17 Matty Storton
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
26 Sam Luckley
29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e
33 Corey Hall
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
24 Lewis Baxter
25 Tee Ritson
26 Dan Hill
30 George Delaney
33 McKenzie Buckley
34 Wesley Bruines