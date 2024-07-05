Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard makes admission on Charbel Tasipale replacement and gives Matty English latest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that the club will unlikely find a replacement for the outgoing Charbel Tasipale before the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Tasipale, who only joined the Tigers towards the back end of 2023, left The Jungle last month for personal reasons – and Castleford have since been looking for a replacement.

However, Lingard conceded that any potential replacement will now be for next season rather than for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“It will more likely be next season now,” Lingard revealed.

“I don’t think – as much as we want to get people in especially with Sam Wood out for the rest of the season – the finances are there to bring anyone in this season.”

One man that did recently join the Tigers on loan from Huddersfield Giants was Matty English, who has impressed greatly since his loan move.

Lingard has explained that he wants to keep English at The Jungle until the end of the season, but that any potential deal is out of the club’s hands.

“I think he’s still got another week left but I would love to extend his loan,” Lingard said.

“He’s not our player, he is Huddersfield’s player and I guess it depends on how they are travelling and what bodies they have available to decide if they want to call him back.

“We would love to extend him for the season but he is not our player so it’s not something we have control over.”

