Hull FC’s Jayden Okunbor makes permanent move elsewhere following ill-fated Super League spel

HULL FC have confirmed that Jayden Okunbor has rejoined Bradford Bulls on loan, in a move that will become permanent upon the completion of the transfer of the player’s visa documentation.

Okunbor made eight appearances for the Black and Whites during the 2024 season, while also appearing five times for the Bulls on loan.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs man has been a key figure for Bradford in recent weeks and now the Championship club has acted quickly to make the move for Okunbor permanent.

