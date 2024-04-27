Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard makes Danny Richardson admission following London Broncos thrashing

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has admitted that Danny Richardson could head out on loan to get game time after witnessing a halfback masterclass from Rowan Milnes in the Tigers’ 40-0 thrashing of London Broncos on Friday night.

The Tigers were superb from the first minute, crossing with their first set with Milnes converting six goals and scoring a try. But it as his overall presence and brilliant place kicking that impressed most.

For Castleford boss Lingard, that number 6 shirt is now Milnes’ to lose which could see Richardson make a loan move as he sits patiently in the wings waiting for an opportunity.

“Rowan played well last week and played well again this week and you want to reward players with a shirt,” Lingard said.

“Danny Richardson is now waiting on the sidelines and he is waiting for an injury or for someone to play badly. Rowan has taken that chance and the shirt is his for the moment in time.

“Danny needs to play, I have had that conversation with Danny this week and if a team comes in then we will have that conversation about it being beneficial for him.

“We are in a slightly better position now with Paul McShane being back so if we did get an injury during that initial two-week loan period, Macca could slot in at halfback.

“Danny is in the last year of his contract, he knows where he is and what he needs to do and whether that’s with us to earn another contract or to play elsewhere and put himself in the shop window, it’s certainly something we would be open to if the opportunity is good for both parties.”

