ST HELENS star Lewis Dodd has reportedly signed for South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2025 season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that Dodd is set to sign a three or four-year deal with the Rabbitohs from the start of next season.

South Sydney’s football manager Mark Ellison is flying to England in the next few days to strike up the deal.

22-year-old Dodd has quickly become one of the highest-rated young halfbacks in the northern hemisphere after bursting onto the scene as a teenager.

Of course, Dodd showed his worth to Australia when he kicked the winning drop goal in Saints’ World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers two years ago, whilst the halfback won the 2021 Super League Grand Final still in his teens.

Back in November 2023, Roar claimed that the Canberra Raiders were reportedly interested in signing Dodd, who has made over 50 appearances for the Saints with The Mole at the Wide World of Sports claiming that the halfback was to reject four NRL clubs.

Dodd is currently under contract with the Merseyside club until the end of the 2024 season, but signed with Australian agent SFX Sports last year following a superb World Club Challenge performance against the Panthers.

At the time, Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: “I don’t pay too much attention, Lewis Dodd is our player in 2023 and 2024,” Wellens said.

“My job here as a coach is do all I can to improve Lewis and all of our players as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to go away.”

