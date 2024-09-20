Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard reveals how many new signings he wants with “a couple” almost “over the line”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that he wants at least half a dozen new signings for the 2025 Super League season.

The Tigers ended their 2024 campaign in a whimper last night at the John Smith’s Stadium, going down 34-10 to the Huddersfield Giants in an abject performance.

In recent weeks, Castleford have been linked with the likes of NRL stars Daejarn Asi and Mat Croker, with only Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini currently through the doors for next season.

Now Lingard has revealed that there are “a couple” of signings almost over the line.

“We have been prepping all season for next season, we are prepping in advance and getting bodies in to strengthen the 17 as well as the squad,” Lingard said.

“We have to make sure out 17 is stronger than it is this year, maybe some of the people in the 17 this year drop out to become part of that extended squad which would strengthen us.

“We are close to getting a couple over the line if not already done. We are working hard to get those done.”

So how many signings would Lingard realistically want?

“I would probably say we need at least half a dozen. We probably need to bring another couple of middles, a halfback and potentially a back-rower. We have confirmed Zac Cini in the centre.

“I think maybe a couple are very close to being confirmed and hopefully we can get those names out soon so we can show the fans we are working hard.”

