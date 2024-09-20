Halifax Panthers make bold Super League ready claim despite financial issues

HALIFAX PANTHERS have made a bold Super League ready claim, despite financial issues currently plaguing the club.

The Championship club appealed for financial help in early September, stating that their future would be at “immediate risk” if they were unable to raise the money owed to HMRC.

Halifax said that they had £80,000 of urgent debt, including the payments to HMRC plus player and staff wages.

The former has now been settled, but the Panthers were still said to be looking for further support for players and staff who were not paid fully at the beginning of this month.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Panthers from trying their best to entice 1,000 new members to join the club, insisting that such a move would not only secure Fax’s future, but also help them build towards being a “Super League ready” side by 2027.

The 2025 membership on offer will see those purchasing given a number of benefits including an exclusive tonal polo shirt usually worth £35.

Can the Panthers do it?

A Call To Arms – 1000 Members, £100,000, Our Future 🔵⚪️🐾 It’s time for action. To secure our club’s future and build towards a Super League ready Halifax Panthers by 2027, we need your support – and we need it NOWhttps://t.co/39RJsfu2c1#PanthersFamily #2025ClubMembership — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) September 18, 2024

