Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard speaks out to reassure fans after Super League side trains away from stadium in first week of pre-season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has spoken out to reassure fans following a change in pre-season scheduling at the Super League club.

The Tigers were meant to be back at The Jungle for pre-season yesterday but because of renovations and refurbishments around the ground, players and coaching staff were unable to access the changing rooms and as such have been training away from the stadium this week.

However, Lingard has revealed that his Castleford players have already been doing extras as he hails the new-look squad ahead of the 2024 season.

“We’ve adapted our week 1 schedule,” Lingard told League Express.

“Players are still doing their wrights and a minimum of three on-field conditioning sessions as well as some team get togethers, but there are some things that aren’t 100% ready for the players, so we aren’t starting on a negative if things aren’t quite ready.

“We’ll have our official meeting next Monday when we can be certain everything is good to go. It’s really important that we start on the right foot and do things the right way and be professional in what we do if we want to make improvements this season.

“We felt that adapting this week was the right thing to do. Players have already done extra sessions today (yesterday, Monday) so that’s made a really good impression on us about where they are.”

In terms of what is happening at The Jungle, Lingard said: “The club are doing some refurbs and renovations up at the ground in the changing rooms – partly because of the flood but partly because the club wanted to improve the facilities in and around the changing rooms.

“Staff have done loads of work but it’s not quite ready for them to come back into. As I said, it’s important we start without any negatives or distractions so we are training mostly away from the club this week until it’s ready for us.”

The new Castleford boss is determined to wipe the slate clean from a dismal 2023 season which saw the Tigers finish second bottom in the Super League table.

“We were really conscious about getting rid of any negativity associated with what’s gone on previously.

“It’s a new team, a new season and a fresh start so we want to do things the right way – and this is the right way.”

