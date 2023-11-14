London Broncos lose international star ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have lost international winger Paul Ulberg ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The Broncos secured promotion to Super League against the odds in 2023, beating the likes of Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers on their way to the top flight.

However, with uncertainty over going full-time, London will have to reshuffle their squad with Ulberg now signing for Toulouse.

Born in 1995 in the New Zealand capital of Auckland, the winger trained at the New Zealand Warriors Club. He played his first professional season in 2015 with the Warriors reserves in the New South Wales Cup.

The following year, he joined the Brisbane Norths, a club playing in the Queensland competition. Ulberg went on to play 42 matches and scored 19 tries. In 2021, he signed with the Sunshine Coast team for one season before flying to Europe.

After the 2021 World Cup in England with the Cook Islands, which he played alongside Toulouse stars Reubenn Rennie and Dominique Peyroux, Ulberg joined the London Broncos. The winger went on to play 50 matches and scored 27 tries in two seasons. He contributes greatly to maintaining the Championship in 2022 and to London’s promotion to the Super League.

Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles said: “Paul is a player who performed a lot last season, and we also caused some problems! I am happy and impatient to work alongside him, we can do great things together.

Ulberg said: “I would like to thank Toulouse for this opportunity. I’m here to give my best, work hard and help this team succeed. I look forward to contributing in any way I can and working with my new teammates.”

